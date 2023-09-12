Being called a world champion is every F1 driver's dream. Heartbreaks and discouragement often get in the way but losing by a singular point is surely different. Felipe Massa had to endure this for nearly 18 years. His Formula One championship was allegedly stolen by Lewis Hamilton due to the Crashgate scandal. Now, he is taking steps to take his claim on the Mercedes drivers' 2008 world championship.

Felipe Massa has taken a lot of legal steps such that he could get his F1 championship. He has sued the FIA for Crashgate under the presumption that they did not take action for the Crashgate scandal. The F1 governing body still has not responded to Massa's statements. They are now giving the motorsports league an ultimatum to take their plea seriously, via Rory Mitchell of Racing News 365.

“The ball is on their court, we've been waiting for their response. They asked for more time, until mid-October, and in good faith, we have agreed to that,” Massa's lawyers said.

More than that, they also expect Lewis Hamilton to support the case, “He is an important ambassador for the sport and has always defended sporting integrity. He is an honorary Brazilian citizen and very well-liked by Brazilians, so I hope he will support us.”

Hamilton still has not released a statement about one of his championships getting rescinded. The Mercedes driver is preparing for the Asian leg of races starting with the Singapore Grand Prix. Will he side with Massa while running the risk of losing one of his seven championships?