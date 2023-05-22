David is in his first season as an NBA Associate Editor at ClutchPoints. He is based in Los Angeles and currently covers basketball at every level from NBA/WNBA to men/women college and boys/girls high school.

The 2023 WNBA season is only a couple of days old and there’s already been some historic accomplishments. The New York Liberty may have lost their season opener against the Washington Mystics, but they bounced back in a big way in their home opener with with a 90-73 win against the Indiana Fever. Not only did the Liberty get the win, but Breanna Stewart went off for a franchise record 45 points. Stewart was the Liberty’s prized free agent signing this offseason and her presence elevates the team to title contenders. Sabrina Ionescu, who was on the team when they won only 2, 12 and 16 games respectively, believes that this type of play is the new standard as per Shaun Holkko of Hoop Social.

“Everyone that is here is here for a reason. We all want to play and help one another be the best that we can be,” said Sabrina Ionescu. “When Stewie is shooting like that, it opens the floor for everyone… This is the standard now.”#LightItUpNYL #SeafoamSZN #WNBA #WNBATwitter — Shaun Holkko (@Shaun_Holkko) May 21, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Sabrina Ionescu had a solid game herself against the Fever with nine points, eight rebounds and eight assists. She was 3-5 from the three-point line. She’s a real point guard and the perfect compliment to all the Liberty’s scorers. Last season, Ionescu averaged 17.4 points per game, 7.1 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.1 steals with shooting splits of 41.1 percent shooting from the field, 33.3 percent shooting from the three-point line and 93.1 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Breanna Stewart is the piece though that elevates the Liberty to championship contenders. She’s arguably the best player in the league. In addition to her 45 points, she also had 12 rebounds and shot 6-9 from three-point range. Last season Stewart averaged 21.8 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.6 steals with shooting splits of 47.2 percent from the field, 37.9 percent from three-point range and 83.7 percent from the free-throw line.