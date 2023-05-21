Ryan Bologna is an author at ClutchPoints. He studied journalism and communication at UConn.

The New York Liberty played their home opener against the Indiana Fever in Brooklyn on Sunday, and Breanna Stewart is already making history for her new team.

Breanna Stewart set a new career-high in points and now holds the Liberty franchise record for points in a game after scoring 45 against the Fever, according to Yahoo Sports. Stewart also joins fellow UConn alum Maya Moore as the only players in WNBA history to record 45 or more points, 10 or more rebounds and six or more three pointers made in a game, according to Ball Don’t Lie.

It is just the second game with the Liberty for Stewart. She spent the first six seasons of her career playing with the Seattle Storm, winning two championships in the 2018 and 2020 seasons. Stewart hopes to bring a championship to the Liberty, who are in her home state of New York.

Stewart has done a lot of winning in her basketball career. In addition to the 2018 and 2020 WNBA championships, she won the national championship in all four of her years in college with UConn. Stefanie Dolson was a teammate of Stewart in college, and they are now reunited.

The Liberty have formed a super team with Stewart coming over in free agency along with Courtney Vandersloot, who join Sabrina Ionescu.

Stewart played 30 minutes in the 90-73 win over the Fever. She scored 45 points, doing the scoring at multiple levels, and grabbed 12 rebounds.

It was a bounce back performance for the Liberty, who lost on opening night in Washington against the Mystics. Stewart scored 12 points and grabbed 12 rebounds. Courtney Vandersloot scored eight points, with Sabrina Ionescu scoring 18, leading the team in the opening loss.

After a hiccup in the opening game, the Liberty looked like the championship contender they were predicted to be. It will be intriguing to see how they match up with teams like the Las Vegas Aces.