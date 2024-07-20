New York Liberty star Breanna Stewart was on the SiriusXM radio show “WNBA Central with Holly Rowe” where she spoke about the state of the team and the heights they can reach. This was all in lead up to the WNBA All-Star game where Stewart is a part of the USA women's national team.

Stewart would talk about how the Liberty are building off of their appearance in the WNBA Finals last season where they lost to the Las Vegas Aces in four games. Those were undoubtedly the two best teams from 2023 as they were the only ones to achieve over 30 wins in the regular season as Stewart talked about how they “want to do even more this year.”

“It has taken a lot of hard work obviously and a lot of buying in,” Stewart said on the radio show. “But just the fact that the unselfishness and the want to win and I think that the year that we had last year getting to the finals, like we did a lot of great things, but we want to do even more this year and really focusing on one game at a time and no matter what like adversities, the schedule, people down, we have a team and a bench that continue to kind of pick us up and especially our game against Chicago, you know, away they did a great job and no excuses, that's really it.”

Breanna Stewart hoping to win her third championship with the Liberty

So far this season, Stewart is averaging 19.3 points, nine rebounds, and four assists per game while shooting 45.4 percent from the field and 22.9 percent from beyond the arch. She is in her second season with New York and eighth season overall in the league where it was predominantly with the Seattle Storm as she was selected by the team with the first overall pick in the 2016 WNBA Draft, coming out of the prestigious University of Connecticut which is known for producing immense talent for women's basketball.

At 29-years old, the Liberty have a player who is already a two-time champion where she was awarded Finals Most Valuable Player (MVP) in both, is a two-time league MVP, a six-time All-Star, and has achieved five-time All-WNBA First Team honors. Along with such players on New York as Sabrina Ionescu, Courtney Vandersloot, and others on a deep team, there is no doubt they will be in contention for a championship come time for the playoffs.

After the All-Star break, Stewart and Liberty look to keep the momentum going as they are currently 21-4, which is the best record in the entire WNBA. Their next game will be on Thursday, August 15 where they will be on the road as they take on the Los Angeles Sparks who are 6-18 so far on the season.