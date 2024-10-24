While celebrating the New York Liberty's 2024 WNBA Finals victory with her teammates and fans during the Liberty's championship parade in New York, All-Star Breanna Stewart made a special request. After beating the Minnesota Lynx 67-62 in overtime of a do-or-die Game 5, clinching the series 3-2 as the city celebrated the franchise's first WNBA title, Stewart requested wine on social media.

Liberty fans laughed, and others complimented Stewart for the specificity of an alcoholic beverage.

“Who can hand a bottle of red wine to me when my float passes by?” Stewart posted.

Then, one fan honored her request.

“Let’s goooooooooo,” Stewart said after the initial request with a bottle of red wine in hand.

After clinching the title, Sabrina Ionescu talked about the overtime environment pushing her team to their ultimate best against the Lynx.

“That’s what it takes to win a championship,” Ionescu. “I’m just really proud of our team…. This has been one of the better series that there’s been. We're a great basketball team and I feel like we gave the world everything that they wanted.”

Breanna Stewart brings Liberty's WNBA championship to New York

The Liberty's first championship turned Spike Lee into a meme. But, is it a championship run New York basketball if we don't see the legendary movie director causing a scene? For Breanna Stewart, it's an honor. The Syracuse, NY native talked about how winning the WNBA Finals meant the world to her.

After clinching her first title, Stewart shared how she was looking forward to the city's parade in a postgame presser.

“I’ve been manifesting this moment for a while and there’s no feeling like it,” Stewart said. “To be able to bring a championship to New York, first ever in franchise history, it's an incredible feeling and I can't wait to continue to celebrate with the city because I know it's gonna be bonkers.”

The first WNBA game Stewart ever attended was a Liberty game at Madison Square Garden.