Spike Lee is going viral and it's not because of a film announcement. The Brooklyn native and basketball superfan went viral for his reaction during the WNBA Finals game on Sunday, Oct. 20.

The Oscar-winning director dropped to his knees courtside as Liberty went into overtime.

?Spike is beyond stressed,” one fan reacted to the now-viral meme.

“Spike has been a knicks fan for years through some of the worst teams in nba history. I ain’t ever see this man get on all 4s [crying face emoji] Liberty making bro act out of character,” another fan responded.

“I’m glad spike lee left with something , knicks been suffering my man for long,” another fan wrote.

Unlike the first game of the finals, Lee left Barclays a happy fan as the Liberty's officially became WNBA champions for the first time in franchise history. The WNBA champs beat the Lynx in game 5 of the finals with a score of 67-62.

“I’ve been manifesting this moment for awhile, There’s no feeling like it,” Breanna Stewart said per AP News. “Credit to Minnesota, they gave us a tough series. The fans have been amazing everywhere we’ve gone. To bring a championship to New York, first ever in franchise history it’s an incredible feeling. I can’t wait to continue to celebrate with the city. It’s going to be bonkers.”

Scoring 17 points in the game, Jonquel Jones, earned her first championship and MVP award.

“We talked about it so much, about coming together and what we envisioned of what we wanted to do in New York, and what we could do, to be able to pull it off and accomplish a dream,” Jones said per ESPN. “It's so freaking hard to do. It just means a lot.”

Last year, the New York Liberty lost in the finals to the Las Vegas Aces but this year they're celebrating. More information on a Liberty parade has yet to be announced according to their official website.