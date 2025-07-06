The Texas Rangers managed to bounce back from another frustrating extra-inning collapse with a 7-4 victory over the San Diego Padres on Saturday. The Rangers had gone to extra innings in six of their last nine games and lost four of those contests. But Texas avoided bonus baseball Saturday, with some defensive help from Wyatt Langford.

The Rangers left fielder flashed some leather against the Padres. Langford made a run-saving, sliding grab on a Xander Bogaerts’ line drive in the bottom of the first inning, getting Texas out of a jam.

The second-year pro then robbed Bogaerts again in the bottom of the fourth with another incredible sliding catch that was nearly identical to the first grab.

Wyatt Langford led a Rangers’ win in his injury return

Langford displayed his defensive dominance in his first game back from the 10-day injured list. He landed on the IL with a left oblique strain on June 25. But Langford was activated when first eligible, as he only needed one rehab game before his return to the lineup.

The former first-round draft pick was placed on the injured list earlier this season with a right oblique strain that cost him nine games. But he looked fully healthy in his most recent return from the IL, adding a walk and a single and scoring two runs in addition to his stellar defense against the Padres.

Langford has followed up his strong rookie season with a solid sophomore effort. He’s slashing .233/.311/.420 with 13 home runs, 31 RBI, 34 runs scored, a 110 OPS+ and 2.0 bWAR in 68 games. He’s also played well defensively and showed off his athleticism with a highlight-reel hurdle at first base back in June.

However Texas has endured a frustrating season. The Rangers have fallen just short multiple times this year and the losses have piled up. After beating the Padres Saturday they're 44-45 and 10 games behind the first-place Houston Astros in the AL West. Texas is three games back in the Wild Card standings as the team is in danger of missing the playoffs for the second straight year after winning the World Series in 2023.