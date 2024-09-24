Courtney Vandersloot thinks the media is making too much of her new role coming off the bench for the New York Liberty.

She may be right. Sandy Brondello swapped Vandersloot for rookie Leonie Fiebich in Game 1 of the WNBA Playoffs against the Atlanta Dream on Sunday — an 83-69 Liberty win — and it paid instant dividends for New York.

Fiebich scored 21 points on a nearly perfect 7-8 shooting day, making all four of her threes. She also scored 15 first-half points, setting the WNBA playoff record for most points in a first half without a miss.

If that’s the performance Vandersloot's replacement can display, the veteran point guard has no problem coming off the bench.

“Leo has stepped in and been huge for us with injuries and everything, so being in the starting lineup wasn't new to her and I think that you saw that right away,” Vandersloot said. “She fits perfectly with that group.”

From Brondello’s perspective, this wasn’t a demotion for Vandersloot. It was a lineup decision that allowed the Liberty to always keep two ball handlers on the court. With the Liberty needing to be careful with Betnijah Laney-Hamilton’s minutes in the aftermath of her knee surgery, Vandersloot could spell her for stretches, still pairing seamlessly with Sabrina Ionescu.

“Just having the discussion, I had to trust Sloot wasn’t going to think about [coming off the bench]. It was going to help us with our best lineups at all times,” Brondello said. “She wants to win. And that shows a lot about her mentality — whatever’s best for the team is best for her.”

Vandersloot saw it the same way. She added that her mentality has not changed as a bench player and that she saw the benefits to Brondello’s move.

‘When we start with the three guards that we were, all of our playmakers are there and then when we get into our rotations, it kind of gets chunky,” she said. “So [Brondello] wanted to be able to have another playmaker off the bench.”

There are still adjustments.

“You like to think that nothing changes or anything, but the flow of the game is different when you come in off the bench. It’s almost like a shock to your system,” she added. “People are already warmed up and you’re not. But that’s a part of the game.”

Courtney Vandersloot set the playoff assist record off the bench for the Liberty

In the starting lineup or not, it’s hard to be upset when you win a playoff game and set a WNBA record in the process. That’s what Vandersloot did on Sunday. Her three assists put her past Sue Bird for the most playoff assists in league history with 365 in her career. Lindsey Whalen is third all-time with 341.

“It’s always nice to be recognized, especially with some of the greats, with Sue and Lindsey,” Vandersloot said. “I always looked up to them and it’s always an honor to be mentioned among them for sure.”

No other active player has even hit 300 playoff assists, and with more playoff basketball ahead, Vandersloot can put herself in commanding control of the all-time leaderboard for years to come.

Fittingly, Bird was at Barclays Center on Sunday to see her record fall.

“She's been so supportive of me and my career,” Vandersloot said of Bird. “You know, it’s tough to chase Sue. She has big shoes to fill. She’s a winner and that’s why she has a lot of playoff assists, because she wins championships.”

Though Vandersloot’s role may evolve, there’s no question she has the respect of her teammates. Breanna Stewart praised Vandersloot’s selflessness in embracing her role.

“Sloot handled it like a vet. Like a leader. There was no kind of hiccup…she wants what’s best for the team,” Stewart said. “And the fact that she was able to become the playoffs’ all-time leading, assist-er, it was really cool.”

Stewart then made sure fans wouldn’t forget who gave Vandersloot the record.

“And what was even cooler was I was able to get the basket,” she said with a laugh.