Becky Hammon and Sandy Brondello made history ahead of the 2023 WNBA Finals between the Las Vegas Aces and New York Liberty. They became the first two former players who became head coaches in a WNBA Finals series, per ESPN.

This year's WNBA Finals coaching matchup is one for the history books 🤩 pic.twitter.com/WCcTcGnszV — ESPN (@espn) October 3, 2023

Becky Hammon played for the Liberty and San Antonio Stars in her 16-year WNBA career from 1999 to 2014. She earned six WNBA All-Star Game selections. Hammon is a member of the WNBA's 15th, 20th, and 25th Anniversary Teams.

Becky Hammon became Gregg Popovich's understudy when she became a San Antonio Spurs assistant from 2014 to 2022. Both of them recently entered the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. Becky Hammon led the Aces to their first WNBA title against the Connecticut Sun last year.

On the other hand, Sandy Brondello played in the WNBA from 1998 to 2003. She suited up for the Detroit Shock, Miami Sol, and Seattle Storm. She was a former WNBL MVP in her native Australia.

Sandy Brondello entered the coaching ranks in 2005. She led the Phoenix Mercury to their third WNBA title in her first year at the helm in 2014.

Brondello returns to the WNBA Finals after a nine-year hiatus. Many fans expected the collision course between Brondello's Liberty and Hammon's Aces from the get-go. The 2023 WNBA Finals features this year's WNBA MVP Breanna Stewart against last year's WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson.

New York also has WNBA three-point shootout champion Sabrina Ionescu and Jonquel Jones. For their part, the Aces' outstanding backcourt duo of Kelsey Plum and Chelsea Gray will give the Liberty fits.

The best-of-five 2023 WNBA Finals between the Liberty and Aces begin on October 8.