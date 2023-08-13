New York Liberty star Breanna Stewart made franchise history in the first half of Sunday's 100-89 win against the Indiana Fever, becoming the first player in Liberty history to score 30 points in the first half.

Stewart was scoring in all kinds of ways in the first half.

ALLLLL THE WAY IN HER BAG 💰@breannastewart has 30 PTS in the first half on 10-14 FG 🤯#MoreThanGame pic.twitter.com/SoTmNUJF0d — WNBA (@WNBA) August 13, 2023

This was the type of performance that was expected when Breanna Stewart came over to the Liberty from the Seattle Storm in free agency. She led the Storm to championships in 2018 and 2020, and is looking to do the same now for the Liberty this season.

New York has established itself as one of the top contenders in the WNBA this season, they came into Sunday's game with the second-best record in the league at 23-6, and now move to 24-6. The Liberty also have a recent blowout win over the Las Vegas Aces, who have the best record and are the defending champions.

There have been many reactions to Stewart's dominance against the Fever on Sunday, let's get to them.

Breanna Stewart why do you inspire me so much like why are you so good at basketball? 😂😂😂 — K.BO XXV (@KBO_XXV) August 13, 2023

breanna stewart is ridiculous bro. just a dominant basketball player on both ends lol — SJ (@SJBasketball8) August 13, 2023

I, for one, hope that Breanna Stewart and A'ja Wilson continue to try and one-up each other for the rest of the year. pic.twitter.com/uflXii6NQn — Myles (@MylesEhrlich) August 13, 2023

Stewart finished Sunday's game with 42 points on 15-23 shooting. She also grabbed six rebounds and dished out six assists along with blocking three shots.

The Liberty come into Sunday three games back of the Aces for the best record in the league, they hope to catch them be the end of the season to get home-court advantage in a potential WNBA Finals matchup.