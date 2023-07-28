New York Liberty star forward Breanna Stewart has been on a tear this season, and her latest performance saw her put together a stat line that no woman had accomplished before her in the WNBA when she became the first player in league history to record 25 points, five rebounds and five assists in a single half.

Stewart would catch fire against the Atlanta Dream in what would eventually become an 11-point victory for the Liberty, finishing the game with 33 points, 12 rebounds and five assists in 32 minutes of play. Prior to Thursday's contest, the five-time All-Star was averaging a career-high 22.6 points per game, to go along with 9.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.4 blocks per game.

Breanna Stewart is the first player in WNBA history with 25 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists in a half. pic.twitter.com/aRQZLgfCbu — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) July 28, 2023

It's been a magical season for Stewart and the Liberty, who are now 18-5 (the second-best record in the WNBA).

She got off to a terrific start in her Big Apple debut, scoring a franchise-record 45 points in the Liberty's home opener against the Indiana Fever. Stewie also became the first player in WNBA history to record at least 200 points, 100 rebounds and 40 assists in the first 10 games of a season after a win over the Phoenix Mercury. Although those two accomplishments don't encompass the entirety of Stewart's portfolio, they do plenty to underscore her historically great performance this season.

With Liberty teammate Sabrina Ionescu also making plenty of history herself this season, including putting herself just behind Connecticut Sun star Alyssa Thomas for the most triple-doubles in WNBA history, New York looks the part of a WNBA Finals contender.

To that end, if the star-studded Liberty can sustain their dominance for the next couple of months, Stewart will be central to their success.