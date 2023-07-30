To say that Breanna Stewart has been outstanding in her debut season for the New York Liberty would be a complete understatement at this point. On Sunday, the former league MVP was up to her usual antics again, leading New York to an 87-79 win over the Los Angeles Sparks.

Stewart dropped 25 points on 9-of-18 from the field, nine rebounds, two assists, a steal, and three blocks in another massive performance. For good measure, the 6-foot-4 forward also knocked down three triples to round out another stellar effort. In the process, Stewart made a bit of history yet again:

Stewie had herself A GAMEEE 🗣@breannastewart dropped 25 PTS, 9 REB, & 3 BLK to lead the @nyliberty to another dub and their best 25-game start in franchise history 🙌#MoreThanGame pic.twitter.com/aEy1e7SeS8 — WNBA (@WNBA) July 30, 2023

More history for Stewie ✍️ ➡️ joins Maya Moore as the only players in WNBA history to record 500+ PTS, 200+ REB, & 50+ 3PM through first 25 games ➡️ joins Tina Charles as the only players in @nyliberty franchise history to record 10 25+ PT games in a single season pic.twitter.com/CBu2bi7VQg — WNBA (@WNBA) July 30, 2023

Right now, it comes as no surprise that the Liberty are sitting second in the league with a 19-6 record. Along with Sabrina Ionescu, Stewart has been an absolute revelation for the Liberty this season, and it looks like they're going to the Las Vegas Aces' biggest challenger for the title. At the moment, New York is still 3.5 games behind the defending champs, with Aja Wilson and Co. also playing on Sunday against the 14-10 Dallas Wings.

Breanna Stewart and the Liberty get a day off on Monday before they return to action on Tuesday in a rematch against the Sparks at the Crypto.com Arena. Their big game coming up is a highly-anticipated matchup against the Aces next Sunday. That will be the second meeting between these two sides this season, with Las Vegas emerging with a 98-81 blowout win in June.