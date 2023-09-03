New York Liberty star Courtney Vandersloot put up a historic stat line against the Chicago Sky in the Liberty's 86-69 win, becoming just the second player in WNBA history to put up at least 20 points, 5 rebounds, 10 assists and 5 steals.

Floor General. Scorer. Defender. SHE DOES IT ALL@Sloot22 is now the 2nd player in #WNBA history to record 20+ PTS, 5+ REBs, 10+ AST, and 5+ STLs in a single game, joining @TichaPenicheiro who accomplished this milestone back in 2002 #MoreThanGame pic.twitter.com/MGnQKJsPKk — WNBA (@WNBA) September 3, 2023

The only player other than Courtney Vandersloot in WNBA history to accomplish that statline was Ticha Penicheiro, who recorded 21 points, 6 rebounds, 10 assists, and 7 steals on August 6th of 2002. Ticha Penicheiro, a longtime point guard of the Sacramento Moncarchs, accomplished the feat in a game against the Phoenix Mercury.

Vandersloot, 34, is in her first season with the Liberty after 12 years playing for the Chicago Sky. Vandersloot has proven to be a steady distributor for one of the WNBA's best teams, but turned it up a notch in a game against her former teammates with her historic statline that only Penicheiro has produced.

The Liberty own the league's second-best record at 30-7, behind only the Las Vegas Aces at 32-6.

Vandersloot, a 5-time All-Star, won a championship with the Sky in 2021 and is looking to add another title to her resume this season next to fellow stars Breanna Stewart and Sabrina Ionescu in New York.

The Liberty actually trailed in the fourth quarter against the Sky, before Courtney Vandersloot kicked it into high gear and sparked an incredible unanswered 22 point run to put the game away. Vandersloot, a career 34 percent three-point shooter, knocked down 3 threes during the run to lead the Liberty to victory and to close out the historic 20 points, 5 rebound, 10 assist, 5 steal performance.

Courtney Vandersloot Liberty will head to Dallas to take on the Wings in their next regular season contest.