The Tampa Bay Lightning failed to win the Stanley Cup in 2024. In fact, they failed to make it past the first round for the second year in a row. The Lightning lost to the Florida Panthers in the first round, barely avoiding a sweep. After three straight Stanley Cup Final appearances, Tampa Bay is showing signs of decline.

In the offseason, the Lightning made controversial choices to try and correct course. Chief among these choices is allowing Steven Stamkos to test NHL Free Agency this summer. With this choice, they essentially ended their 16-year relationship with their former captain. Stamkos signed with the Nashville Predators on a four-year deal once the market opened.

The Lightning added talent in NHL Free Agency. The most notable name added is Jake Guentzel, who signed a seven-year contract. It will certainly be interesting to see how Tampa Bay performs after the offseason they had. With the season so close to beginning, here is a complete Lightning season preview.

A look at the projected Lightning roster

The Lightning return some familiar faces, especially up front. Brayden Point, Nikita Kucherov, and Brandon Hagel are among Tampa Bay's top forwards. They join Guentzel in forming the team's new look top-six in the season ahead.

On the blueline, Victor Hedman returns and serves his first season as captain. However, another familiar face is back after a couple years away. The Lighnting traded for Ryan McDonagh this summer from the Predators. McDonagh previously played for Tampa from 2018 until 2022 when he was traded to Nashville.

In goal, there is no change from last season. Andrei Vasilevskiy looks to rebound from one of the worst seasons of his career. Behind him is Jonas Johansson. Johansson began last season as Tampa Bay's starter while the team waited for Vasilevskiy to recover from injury. Here is a complete look at the projected Lightning roster:

Forwards – Brayden Point, Jake Guentzel, Nikita Kucherov, Brandon Hagel, Anthony Cirelli, Cam Atkinson, Conor Sheary, Nic Paul, Mitchell Chaffee, Zemgus Girgensons, Luke Glendenning, Mikey Eissymont, Jesse Ylonen

Defensemen – Victor Hedman, J.J. Moser, Ryan McDonagh, Erik Cernak, Emil Lilleberg, Darren Raddysh, Nick Perbix, Derrick Pouliot

Goalies – Andrei Vasilevskiy, Jonas Johansson

Tampa Bay's season outlook

The Lightning have a few must-see games on their schedule. And one of those games is their season opener. Tampa Bay takes on the Carolina Hurricanes in Carolina on October 11. This marks the first time Jake Guentzel will play in Carolina following his offseason trade-and-sign. Tampa Bay plays host to Carolina in their next game on October 12.

October 28 is a game Lightning fans will certainly want to see. Tampa Bay welcomes the Nashville Predators to town that Monday night. This marks the first time Steven Stamkos will play in Tampa Bay as an opposing player. The Lightning face the Predators one more time this year, as they travel to Nashville on November 29.

Right before Christmas, the Lightning take on a familiar foe. Tampa Bay welcomes the defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers to town for the first time this season. It is also the first time these teams will meet since their first-round playoff series back in late April.

Tampa Bay's final 10 games of the season are all against Eastern Conference opponents. However, four of these games are against Metropolitan Division opponents. If the Lightning need to battle for division seeding, they may need to rely on results elsewhere. Tampa Bay ends its regular season against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on April 17, 2025.

What the Lightning's playoff picture looks like

The Lightning are a fascinating team as we enter the new season. Tampa Bay has a lot of talent on this roster. Despite the signs of decline, it's hard to deny the star power of names such as Point and Kucherov. Even Hedman, though his analytics aren't the best, is still one of the better offensive defensemen in the league.

However, the changes to this team run deeper than mere roster turnover. The Lightning have lost one of the best players to have ever worn their sweater. This is a change that can have a massive downhill effect on an organization. Whether that effect is felt immediately is something that obviously remains to be seen.

Looking ahead, the Lightning should remain a playoff contender. However, how they get in is another matter. If Vasilevskiy returns to form, this is a team that can certainly lock down a divisional spot. If he doesn't, though, Tampa Bay may find itself fighting for life as a wild card team. It won't matter how they get in, though. In the end, this is still a playoff contender until the wheels fall off.