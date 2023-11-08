Lightning McQueen has finally made an appearance in Rocket League. Here's what you need to know about the speedsters arrival.

Lightning McQueen has officially announced his arrival to Rocket League. The Disney Pixar race car launched into Rocket League on November 7th. A collaboration between Rocket League and Disney Pixar's Cars isn't too much of a surprise. A soccer match where you play as a car and one of Disney's most famous heroes is a team up that took some time to happen.

The Lightning McQueen cosmetic bundle arrived to Rocket League on November 7th. Lightning McQueen's car body is incredibly unique, and has created it's own trend in Rocket League. The McQueen car will be the first car in the game to have it's own expressions. This means that the Lightning McQueen car’s eyes will move and blink and change depending on what’s going on in the game. It's a great addition, especially for a character like Lightning McQueen who's known for his charisma and wits.

Lightning McQueen also come with three new skins/decals. The first one is the classic racetrack red, followed by the spruced up shiny deep crimson. Rocket League even added Lightning's Dinoco Blue skin. There are also new wheels to choose from. Radiator Springs residents and Cars favorites Luigi and Guido provide Lightning with the epic whitewall wheels.

The new Lightning McQueen bundle includes a few other neat additions. Lightning's signature saying “Ka-Chow” is available as a goal explosion, and a Lightning McQueen Banner is included as well. Finally, Rocket League made a great decision by adding a “Life is a Highway” player anthem from Rascal Flatts.

Rocket League has for over eight years now. Still, the game continues to find ways to add new and inventive ways to give the players fun content. Lightning McQueen cosmetic bundle is available for 2500 credits in Rocket League now.

For more gaming news and features, stick with ClutchPoints Gaming.