The Tampa Bay Lightning began their 2023-24 NHL season on the right foot Tuesday night. Tampa Bay played host to the Nashville Predators and skated away with a 5-3 victory. The Lightning rode a two-goal, three-point performance from forward Nick Paul to their first win of the new campaign.

Following the game, Paul's performance drew praise from teammate Brandon Hagel. “He was really good tonight. Obviously, a big boy, big body down there, tapping pucks in, and doing his job. That is what you call moneymakers there,” Hagel said of Paul, via Lightning reporter Gabby Shirley.

Lightning win season opener

Tampa Bay opened the scoring in the first period. Superstar forward Nikita Kucherov got things started, taking a feed from Victor Hedman and rifling the puck past Predators puck-stopper Juuse Saros.

However, the Predators found their way back into the game in the second period. Forward Ryan O'Reilly found the back of the net for the first time in a Nashville sweater. The game remained tied heading into the third period.

Nashville would break away in the third thanks to a goal from Juuso Parssinen. But the lead would not last long thanks to Paul's first goal of the night. Tampa Bay extended their lead less than a minute later when Hagel scored on a penalty shot.

The Predators still had fight left in them, however. Forward Tommy Novak tied the game after somehow slipping the puck past Jonas Johansson at an incredibly tight angle. However, that would be Nashville's last goal of the night.

Paul scored his second goal of the contest with a little over nine minutes left. He corraled a loose puck in front of Saros and put it past the Predators goaltender. Kucherov would seal the victory with an empty net goal in the dying embers.

The Lightning hope to continue their good fortunes on Saturday. Tampa hits the road for the first time, heading north to take on the Detroit Red Wings. Nashville, meanwhile, heads home to face the Seattle Kraken on Thursday.