The Detroit Red Wings are one of the more interesting teams to preview ahead of the 2023-24 NHL season. Detroit certainly improved this offseason and was one of the more active teams in NHL Free Agency this summer. However, it's still up in the air just how much the team improved given the moves they made.

The Red Wings head into the new season with what looks to be a high-powered first line. Captain Dylan Larkin assumes his role as top-line center once again. And he projects to pair up with new Red Wings star Alex DeBrincat and promising winger Lucas Raymond. There is a lot of potential in this group.

However, there are some questions further down the lineup. Detroit improved their depth by bringing in the likes of J.T. Compher, Justin Holl, and Shayne Gostisbehere. That said, it's hard to pin down just how each of these players will fare playing in Hockeytown.

There is a lot we can say about this team, so why don't we just get into this? Here are four bold predictions for the Detroit Red Wings before they drop the puck on their 2023-24 season.

Jake Walman proves himself

Detroit had a bit of a dilemma on their hands midway through last season. The team had faith in veteran Ben Chiarot to help budding star Moritz Seider continue to emerge as one of the best young defensemen in the game. However, the pairing just didn't gel all that well. A change was needed, and that's where Jake Walman comes in.

Walman stepped up as Seider's defensive partner. And the two hit it off, as they became one of the more efficient defensive pairs in the game. The 27-year-old Walman became one of the team's most reliable defensive options in the process. He should pair with Seider once again, and the pairing should continue to work.

Walman will prove his worth in 2023-24. He will emerge as a legitimate top-pairing defenseman, providing a level of energy the Red Wings certainly need. And his performances could force Steve Yzerman into considering the blueliner one of the team's building blocks moving forward.

Alex DeBrincat bounces back

Alex DeBrincat played just one season with the Ottawa Senators after his trade from the Chicago Blackhawks. And it wasn't a bad season by any means. The 25-year-old scored 27 goals and 66 points in 2022-23. In Detroit, things should change for the better.

DeBrincat has proven he can score at an elite level. He has scored 41 goals on two separate occasions while also having scored 32 in 2020-21. The Michigan native has the talent, he just needs to put it all together. And he should do just that this upcoming season.

DeBrincat will return to form, scoring more than 30 goals. The Red Wings star could even flirt with the 40-goal mark once again if everything goes right. He will benefit from playing alongside one of Detroit's longstanding stars who will break out themselves in 2023-24.

Dylan Larkin's career year

Dylan Larkin enjoyed a career season in 2022-23. He scored 30+ goals for the third time in his career while putting up a new career-high 79 points. And this is while playing with a supporting cast with less promise than the one he should have around him this year.

No Detroit Red Wings player has posted 100+ points since Sergei Fedorov in 1995-96. Larkin likely won't reach this mark, but there is a more attainable mark he could reach. And it's another milestone Detroit hasn't seen in quite some time.

Larkin will reach the 90-point plateau in 2023-24. The last Red Wings player to record 90+ points in any given season was Pavel Datsyuk in 2008-09. While Detroit won't make the Stanley Cup Final like they did in 2009, Larkin and DeBrincat will lead the Red Wings to success this season.

Red Wings sneak in

DeBrincat, Larkin, and Walman will prove to be vital components for a Detroit team that will find themselves contending for a spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Not only will Detroit contend, but they will find a way to sneak in.

The Detroit Red Wings will make the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2024. It certainly won't be an easy feat to accomplish. The Atlantic Division is one of the toughest divisions in the NHL. Even with teams like the Boston Bruins, Toronto Maple Leafs, and Tampa Bay Lightning potentially taking steps back.

However, Detroit has just enough depth to claim one of the wild card spots. The team's defense should improve enough to help them into the playoffs. And Ville Husso won't have to shoulder the workload all on his shoulders with James Reimer and Alex Lyon providing quality goaltending depth behind him.

Detroit is certainly not a popular pick to make the playoffs, and it is quite an uphill battle for them. But another year under Derek Lalonde and an improved team should be enough for them to surprise the hockey world this upcoming season.