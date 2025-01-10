It took until the last minute of regulation, but Tampa Bay Lightning superstar forward Brayden Point is now a member of the 600 club. The 28-year-old scored with 36 seconds left in a 4-1 victory over the Boston Bruins on Thursday night, becoming the third-fastest player in franchise history to reach the milestone.

Point scored his 600th point in his 615th National Hockey League game; only Nikita Kucherov (557 games) and Steven Stamkos (595 games) have done it faster, per NHL.com's Benjamin Pierce.

“It’s really cool,” the two-time Stanley Cup champion said afterwards. “Obviously very fortunate to play on great teams and with great players, but yeah, it’s really cool.”

“Some guys are gifted, and he just has a gift when he gets in there,” head coach Jon Cooper said of Point earlier this week. “He knows where to put it. He doesn’t shoot it the hardest, he just knows where to put it. Especially in situations where it’s instinctive and he’s got to think quickly.”

The Lightning were already leading the Bruins 3-1 at Amalie Arena after Brandon Hagel scored into the empty net late in regulation. But Tampa Bay got a powerplay almost immediately afterwards, and Kucherov set up his longtime linemate to help him achieve the impressive feat.

With the victory, the Lightning improved to 22-15-2, taking over third place in the Atlantic Division from the Bruins, who have now lost six in a row.

Lightning beginning to right the ship after tough stretch

The Bolts looked potent for the entire month of December, winning eight times in 10 tries between December 5-28. But Tampa dropped four consecutive immediately after for the second time in 2024-25, getting the New Year started off on the wrong foot.

But, led by Point and Kucherov, the Lightning have begun to course correct, now victors of two straight after a 3-2 win over the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday, followed by Thursday's triumph.

With that, Tampa is back into the top-three in the Atlantic, currently six points back of the Florida Panthers and 10 behind the Toronto Maple Leafs with multiple games in hand on both clubs.

“You have to play so consistently in this league to try and get into the playoffs, and you can't let the ups and the downs affect you,” Cooper said after, per Pierce. “And as I said, it was easy to be down after we lost those games in the west coast, but I thought our process was pretty darn good.”

Andrei Vasilevskiy was excellent on Thursday, making 27 saves for his 18th win of the campaign. Hagel finished with a goal and an assist, while Kucherov added two helpers.

With a couple of wins under the belt in 2025, Cooper's troops will look to keep the streak alive in a back-to-back set over the weekend. The Lightning are in New Jersey to play the Devils on Saturday before making the short trip to Pittsburgh to face the Penguins on Sunday.

Puck drops between the Lightning and Devils from Prudential Center just past 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday night.