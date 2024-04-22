The Tampa Bay Lightning are looking to avenge their first-round exit from last season. However, their redemption tour in the Stanley Cup Playoffs did not receive a positive start. Tampa Bay fell to their intrastate rival Florida Panthers in Game 1 on Sunday evening by the score of 3-2.
After the game, head coach Jon Cooper acknowledged that his team needed to be better. He knew the type of game the Panthers were going to play. And they certainly weren't moving off their game plan any time soon. The two-time Stanley Cup-winning bench boss knows his team needs to weather the storm moving forward.
“They are at home, it’s Game 1, the crowd’s pumped up … give them tons of credit — they went to a game plan and we abandoned ours before it started,” Cooper said, via NHL.com. “Florida is an exceptional team; they are going to do this. They have done it to teams all year and they are going to do it to us for the rest of the playoffs, so it’s our job to fight through it.”
Lightning fail to find their game
The Lightning found themselves on the back foot for much of the opening period. The Panthers are one of the toughest teams in the league and play stellar defense. Jon Cooper and his team had issues breaking through Florida's defensive structure at the outset of the contest. In fact, they didn't record a shot until there was a little more than four minutes left in the first period.
The Lightning were able to gain some momentum before the end of the first, though. Forward Brandon Hagel scored off of a rebound to tie the game 1-1. Both teams played a highly intense and tight second period, and Tampa did generate some pressure in the offensive zone. However, the Panthers took over the game in the third period.
Forward Carter Verhaeghe scored within the first minute of the third. From then on, the Lightning again failed to crack Florida's defense. Matthew Tkachuk scored an empty net goal to give his team a two-goal lead, but this was erased with 10 seconds remaining when Steven Stamkos scored a consolation goal.
Keeping up the pressure
The Lightning had a few chances in the game, primarily in the second period. Overall, though, there was an acknowledgment from the team that their performance in Game 1 simply wasn't enough. “We have a couple of things we’ve got to be a little bit better,” Lightning center Anthony Cirelli said, via NHL.com. “We’ll watch some video and we'll be better next time.”
The Lightning are hoping to avoid going down 2-0 in this series. In that case, they have to win on Tuesday night to split the series in Sunrise. A Game 2 win would almost certainly give Tampa momentum as the series shifts to Amalie Arena for Games 3 and 4.
While the Lightning want to be better, they are not too discouraged. If they can take better advantage of the looks they are given, this series could turn in their favor. Of course, converting on these opportunities is much easier said than done.
“We just have to fine tune some details to our game and get some more shots and more offense,” Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman said, via NHL.com. “We showed in the second period that if we can get pucks deep, we were able to hound them, sustain pressure and get some looks.”