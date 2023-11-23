Tampa Bay Lightning star Steven Stamkos believed his team should have emerged with two points on Wednesday against the Winnipeg Jets.

The Tampa Bay Lightning hoped to continue their three-game winning streak on Wednesday. Tampa's play as of late has seen them climb the Atlantic Division standings. They entered their matchup with the Winnipeg Jets sitting in the thick of the division playoff race, closely combating the Detroit Red Wings and Toronto Maple Leafs.

However, things didn't go to plan. The Jets raced out to a two-goal lead. And while the Lightning eventually tied it, the comeback fell short in overtime. Steven Stamkos and Brandon Hagel provided the goals for the Bolts on Wednesday.

After the game, Stamkos faced the media. He reflected on his team's effort and expressed his disappointment at the result. “We spot a team a two-goal lead. We do a good job of coming back and getting a point, but it felt like a winnable game for our group in here,” the Lightning star said, via beat reporter Chris Krenn.

The Tampa captain acknowledged a silver lining in the loss. His team recorded a point since the game went to overtime, marking their fourth straight game with at least a point. “It's just a little sour right now because I thought we should've got two points in that one,” he continued, via Krenn.

Neither Tampa Bay nor Winnipeg found the back of the net in the third period. In overtime, though, it was Jets captain Adam Lowry who scored after finding himself wide-open in the low slot.

Tampa Bay will certainly be happy with the point, but they'll want back in the win column sooner rather than later. The Lightning kick off a three-game road trip on Friday when they travel to take on the Carolina Hurricanes in Raleigh.