With the trade deadline a day away, the Tampa Bay Lightning just pulled off a last-minute move by acquiring forward Anthony Duclair from the San Jose Sharks, per Tampa Bay's official X (Twitter) account and an NHL press release.
— Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) March 8, 2024
In exchange for Duclair, the Lightning shipped away defenseman Jack Thompson and Tampa Bay’s third-round pick in the upcoming draft.
Duclair appeared in 56 games for the Sharks before being traded. In that span, the 28-year-old tallied 16 goals, 11 assists and 27 points.
The forward is in his 10th NHL season and is coming off a three-year stint with the Florida Panthers prior to his Sharks tenure. Besides San Jose, Duclair has also suited up for the Ottawa Senators, Columbus Blue Jackets, Chicago Blackhawks, Arizona Coyotes and the New York Rangers. The left winger has current career totals of 138 goals, 150 assists and 288 points in 546 outings.
During the Senators' 2019-20 campaign, Duclair was named to the NHL All-Star game.
Duclair started off slow for the Sharks this season but has stepped up as of late. In his last 10 games with San Jose, the forward managed 10 points and seven goals before being shipped to the Lightning. And on Tuesday, Anthony Duclair finished his tenure with the Sharks by scoring two goals and dishing out two assists in an overtime loss to the Dallas Stars.
Now, the forward brings his offensive abilities to Tampa Bay, who currently cling to the final Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference. The Lightning are 33-25-6, fourth in the Atlantic Division.