The Tampa Bay Lightning have reached the Stanley Cup Finals three years in a row. On Sunday, they took a step toward making that four, acquiring veteran forward Tanner Jeannot from the nashville predators, per NHL.com.

The Lightning landed Jeannot. In return, they are sending defenseman Cal Foote, the Lightning’s first-round pick in 2025 (Top 10 protected), their second-round selection in 2024, and their third, fourth and fifth-round picks in 2023, according to vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois.

That’s obviously a steep price to pay for anyone, and especially a forward without much offensive upside. Jeannot scored just five goals and nine assists in 56 games for the Predators this season. However, during his second year in the league last season, Jeannot posted 24 goals to go with 17 assists. So, he isn’t completely inept offensively.

But what makes him a unique player, and someone that should really help the Lightning is his toughness. Jeannot is a physical player, standing 6-foot-2, 208 lbs. He is an enforcer for a team that was in need of physicality.

Tanner Jeannot led the Predators with 213 hits this season, to go along with 85 penalty minutes. He ranked among the league leading forwards in those categories last year as well, and leads all players in blocked shots this year with 51.

Conversely, the Lightning shipped rookie defenseman Cal Foote back to Nashville. Foote is a 6-foot-5, 224 lb defenseman who was the 14th overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft. Clearly, Nashville is in rebuilding mode and did a good job adding assets for Jeannot.