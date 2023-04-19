Kendall is a multi-media journalist and editor who is overly passionate about all sports (to his wife's dismay). He writes and edits for ClutchPoints as well as FantasyPros having worked in sports entertainment for over a decade. He also hosts Lay the Points Podcast, a sports gambling podcast.

The Tampa Bay Lightning began their defense of their Eastern Conference supremacy but dominating the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 1 of their first-round series, 7-3. They jumped out to an early 4-0 lead on the road, leaving the home fans booing their Maple Leafs.

However, Lightning veteran defenseman Victor Hedman appeared to sustain an injury early in the second period and did not return. It is still unknown when he suffered the injury. He only logged just over six minutes of ice time before exiting. If losing your best defenseman wasn’t enough, later in the second things got worse.

Maple Leafs’ Michael Bunting took a cheap shot at Erik Cernak. Bunting was assessed a five-minute match penalty and was ejected from the game.

Michael Bunting has received a 5-minute match penalty for an illegal check to the head on Erik Cernak. pic.twitter.com/aY8TnNZgWl — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 19, 2023

The Lightning would score on the power play thanks to Corey Perry. That all but put the game out of reach. But none of that will matter if the Lightning actually lost these guys for the series.

They also lost forward Michael Eyssimont to a big hit earlier in the game.

Hedman would obviously be the biggest blow if the injury is anything serious. He has spent all 14 years of his pro career with the Lightning, and been among the league’s best defenseman for the majority of them. Hedman has won both the Norris and Conn-Smythe trophy during his career. His play has been crucial the last few years, helping Tampa Bay win two Stanley Cups and come within two games of a three-peat last season.

Bunting, on the other hand, is very likely to receive a one-game suspension for his hit on Cernak. Game 2 is slated for Thursday night back in Toronto.