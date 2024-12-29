The Tampa Bay Lightning are in action against the visiting New York Rangers at Amalie Arena in Tampa Bay, and it's been a milestone affair for the most recognizable member of the Lightning blue line.

Defenseman Victor Hedman has now played in the most games in a Tampa Bay uniform in franchise history, passing the mark previously set by now-former captain Steven Stamkos; he signed with the Nashville Predators during the offseason.

It seemed as though the writing was on the wall for Stamkos' departure from the organization, as they were unable to settle on a new contract agreement. For Hedman, losing a close teammate and friend to another team was difficult, via Sportsnet.

“We're going to miss the player Steven Stamkos,” Hedman said in early September. “But me personally, obviously, more as a friend … going to be a big change.

“His legacy speaks for itself in Tampa.”

Hedman has four goals and 24 assists so far in 30 games played this season.

The Lightning named Victor Hedman team captain after Steven Stamkos' departure

After Stamkos left the Lightning to sign with the Predator, it wouldn't be long before Hedman, a longtime assistant captain, was elevated to the role of captain.

He took over as the 11th captain in team history, something that general manager Julian BriseBois was happy to bestow upon him, via NHL.com.

“We are thrilled to have Victor leading our team as the 11th captain in franchise history,” said BriseBois. “Victor is a cornerstone player that is extremely well respected by his teammates, coaches and peers across the NHL. Over the past 15 seasons, he has been a world-class representative for our organization both on and off the ice.

Victor embodies what it means to be a member of the Tampa Bay Lightning and is more than ready for this exciting opportunity. We are looking forward to watching him flourish in his new role as we continue to work towards our goal of winning the Stanley Cup.”

Thanks to contributions from players like Hedman along with the usual suspects like Nikita Kucherov, Brayden Point, and Brandon Hagel, the Lightning are once again a force in the Eastern Conference.