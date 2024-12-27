ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The New York Rangers will play the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday. It's an Eastern Conference clash at Amalie Arena as we share our NHL odds series and make a Rangers-Lightning prediction and pick.

The Lightning have gone 29-27 over the past 56 games. This is the first meeting of the 2024-2025 season between the Rangers and Lightning. Significantly, the Rangers went 2-1 against the Bolts last season. The Rangers are 7-2-1 in the past 10 games against the Lightning. Additionally, they are 3-1-1 in the past five games at Amalie Arena.

Here are the Rangers-Lightning NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Rangers-Lightning Odds

New York Rangers: +1.5 (-178)

Moneyline: +140

Tampa Bay Lightning: -1.5 (+144)

Moneyline: -170

Over: 5.5 (-140)

Under: 5.5 (+114)

How To Watch Rangers vs Lightning

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

TV: ESPN+, MSG2 and FDSS

Why the Rangers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Rangers have been one of the most chaotic teams in the NHL this season. After starting the season as potential Stanley Cup contenders, they have looked nothing like it as they have stumbled, going 3-8 since December 1, and 6-7 since November 1. A promising start to the season has evaporated, and the Rangers may miss the postseason this season if these struggles continue.

Things got so bad in New York recently as the Rangers scratched Chris Kreider from the lineup against the New Jersey Devils, which proved futile, as they still lost. Things just have not worked out, especially on offense.

Artemi Panarin has tallied 15 goals and 22 assists, including five powerplay markers. Also, Adam Fox has added one goal and 25 assists. The rest of the Rangers have struggled. While Will Cuylle has done solid work early, with 11 goals and 13 assists, the vets have crashed to the ground. Mika Zibanejad has tallied just six goals and 15 assists over 34 games. Even his faceoffs are not as great as it used to be, as he has won 256 draws and lost 235.

Alexis Lafreniere has scored just nine goals and 12 assists, including two powerplay markers. But he is pointless in seven of eight games. Additionally, Vincent Trocheck has struggled, and Kreider is struggling to stay in the lineup. They are part of the reason why the Rangers are just 24th in goals and 23rd in assists. Likewise, they are only 26th in shooting percentage. The Rangers have also struggled on the powerplay, ranking 20th.

Igor Shesterkin has had his share of struggles, going 11-13-1 with a 2.91 goals-against average and a save percentage of .913. He plays behind a defense that is just 24th in goals against. Yet, despite the struggling defense, the Rangers have also killed off many penalties, ranking third on the penalty kill.

The Rangers will cover the spread if they can create some space and Zibanejad can find ways to score. Then, they must prevent the Lightning from getting clear shots at the net.

Why the Lightning Could Cover the Spread/Win

Life in Tampa Bay has been solid, as the former Stanley Cup champions are still contending for a playoff spot. Yet, there is hope and concern in Tampa Bay as the Bolts continue to hold onto the top wildcard spot coming out of the holiday break. But they are also within striking distance of the division if they can string some wins together. As always, it all starts with Nikita Kucherov.

Kucherov leads the team with 15 goals and 35 assists, including one powerplay marker. Ultimately, he is the most dangerous player on the ice and can strike at any moment. Brayden Point has been solid, with 22 goals and 17 assists, including 11 powerplay markers. Also, he has been even keeling in the faceoff circle, winning 166 draws and losing 163. Brandon Hagel has tallied 16 goals and 23 assists. Additionally, he has been dangerous on the penalty kill with two shorthanded goals. Jake Guentzel has added 19 goals and 16 assists, including nine powerplay markers.

Andrei Vasilevskiy likely starts for the Lightning, coming in with a record of 15-10-1 with a 2.41 goals-against average and a save percentage of .910.

The Lightning will cover the spread if Kucherov continues to find ways to get clean shots. Then, the defense must swarm Panarin and force others to try and beat them.

Final Rangers-Lightning Prediction & Pick

The Rangers are 11-23 against the spread, while the Lightning are 17-15 against the odds. Moreover, the Rangers are 8-9 against the spread on the road, while the Lightning are 8-8 against the odds at home. The Rangers are 14-19-1 against the over/under, while the Lightning are 14-14-4 against the over/under.

The Rangers have looked awful over the last two months. It's tough to believe that the holiday break will change anything. I have the Lightning covering the spread at home.

Final Rangers-Lightning Prediction & Pick: Tampa Bay Lightning: -1.5 (+144)