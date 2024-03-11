From first wins to historic multiple Academy Award clinchers, the 2024 Oscars is not without a few snubs.
#1 Lily Gladstone
Emma Stone's win for Best Actress in Poor Things over Lily Gladstone's historical potential for Killers of the Flower Moon caused a moderate upset at the 2024 Oscars.
Fans anticipated a sure win for Lily Gladstone's portrayal in Killers of the Flower Moon. Not only for her depth and emotional resonance. But also for its potential to make history. As a Native American actress, Gladstone aimed to break barriers. By becoming the first Native American to win in the Best Actress category. A feat that would have symbolized progress and inclusivity in the film industry.
Stone's win was undoubtedly deserved. However, Gladstone's loss left many feeling that the Oscars missed an opportunity for meaningful acknowledgment.
#2 Barbie
The absence of significant wins for Barbie at the 2024 Oscars marked another notable snub in the eyes of many.
With eight nominations, including categories like Best Picture and Best Original Song, many expected at least a few wins. It ended the year's top box-office hit and a cultural phenomenon. The film also garnered widespread acclaim for its fun yet heartwarming storytelling with memorable characters. Like Margot Robbie's ‘Barbie' portrayal and Ryan Gosling's ‘Ken.'
Barbie ended up only securing one award, which was Billie Eilish's song ‘What Was I Made For?'
#3 “I'm Just Ken”
“What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie” by Billie Eilish and Finneas won Best Original Song, overshadowing hopes for “I’m Just Ken.”
#4 Killers of The Flower Moon
“Killers of the Flower Moon” arrived at the Oscars with high expectations, boasting ten nominations. However, the film left the ceremony without a single win, marking a significant disappointment for director Martin Scorsese and his team.
This outcome adds to Scorsese's history with the Oscars, as it's the third time one of his films has received multiple nominations but failed to secure any wins, following “Gangs of New York” in 2002 and “The Irishman” in 2019.
#5 Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse entered the Oscars as a frontrunner in the Best Animated Feature category. Thanks to its innovative animation style, captivating storyline, and critical acclaim. Directed by visionary filmmakers and beloved by audiences worldwide, the film was widely expected to secure the prestigious award.
Surprisingly, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse didn't win at the Oscars. Instead, The Boy and the Heron, a Japanese animated movie, won. This showed how diverse and competitive the animated movie category is. It also showed that great stories can come from different cultures. Even though Spider-Man didn't win, it still made a big impact on the animation world.