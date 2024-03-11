Billie Eilish reacts to her record-breaking 2024 Oscars win with brother and producer Finneas. In the Academy Awards 2024, Eilish bagged a nomination and a win for her song ‘What Was I Made For?' for Barbie. At 22, she became the youngest 2x Oscar winner, having won her first from James Bond: No Time to Die.
Both Billie and her brother became second-time winners of the Triple Crown (Oscar, Grammy, and Golden Globe for a movie song). In her acceptance speech, Eilish remarked “I had a nightmare about this last night.”
But post-2024 Oscars, it seems the high never left.
In an interview after the award, Billie Eilish reveals her record-breaking Oscars song was “challenging to sing.” Still, she expressed her love for it. “It's a song that is important to us, truly truly important to us,” said Finneas.
Earlier this year, ‘What Was I Made For?' won Song of The Year, and another during the Golden Globes. When asked how she felt about her 2024 Oscars win, Eilish opened up how she felt it was the last real moment of it.
Both Billie and Finneas performed the Oscar-winning song with an emotionally-charged theme.
Taking to a dimly lit stage with only a curtain backdrop, a piano, and microphones, Eilish and O'Connell presented a stripped-down performance. O'Connell wore a simple suit while Eilish opted for a modest long-sleeved shirt and black pants.
Billie Eilish also did not just accepted her record-breaking Oscars award. She also showed a powerful display of solidarity with her suit donning a Artists4Ceasefire pin.