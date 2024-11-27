With the holidays just around the corner, Nike is unleashing a flurry of highly-anticipated releases before the calendar year is up. Furthering their consistent tributes to Los Angeles Lakers' Kobe Bryant, we'll see Nike release a limited edition Air Force 1 sneaker honoring the late great NBA legend once again.

Check our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

The Nike Air Force 1 doesn't need much of an introduction at this point and this isn't their first time donning a Kobe Bryant-inspired colorway. The Black Mamba release from 2017 was a notable hit, just barely overshadowed by the original 2007 Air Force 1 with Kobe's face etched into the side.

This will be the first release since then and will be accompanied by an earlier “Lakers Home” pair in white. This upcoming “Lakers Away” release is set to be more exclusive in nature, limited to just 8,000 pairs.

Kobe Bryant's Nike Air Force 1 “Lakers Away”

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet



The premium Nike Air Force 1 will come in a stunning black leather accented by classic Lakers gold and purple throughout. Immediately, we see a thick black leather upper with embossed Mamba logos all throughout the shoes. The shoes are accented by a gold outsole, gold logos, and gold tongue tabs. The gold Nike Swoosh is outline by a purple underlay.

Finer details will include a purple stitched Mamba logo on the right heel tab accompanied by Kobe's “8” etched in white along the left shoe. Both tongue tabs will feature a purple Mamba logo while we see Kobe Bryant's signature on the front of the tab. Finally, each shoe will be numbered individually out of 8,000.

The Nike Air Force 1 “Lakers Away” is set to release sometime in December 2024 with no official release date confirmed. These could come in the form of a shock drop on Nike SNKRS app, but we'll be sure to update if anything gets announced. Again, these are only limited to 8,000 total pairs, so be on the lookout as these will be extremely difficult to grab on release day.