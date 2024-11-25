After seeing a huge resurgence during 2024, Nike is gearing up for another big year in 2025 in regards to the Nike Air Foamposite One. The iconic sneakers have faded in and out of the mainstream spotlight but with the late-90's and Y2K making a comeback within sneaker culture, the Nike Foamposite is making its return as one of the most unique silhouettes of all time. Come next year, we'll see a classic colorway receive an updated rendition.

Created for Penny Hardaway in 1997 by sneaker mastermind Eric Avar, the Nike Air Foamposite One is a sneaker like none other. Their iconic silhouette and endless catalogue of colorways is what continues to make the sneaker relevant even today. Still, OG sneakerheads are clamoring for re-releases of older models and they'll see a memorable 2010 drop come back this time.

Nike Air Foamposite One “Cough Drop”

The Foamposite One “Cough Drop” features a simple, yet effective color scheme of Black/Varsity Red. The black foamposite upper is done in a matted finish and is accompanied by black suede ankle collar and lace eyelets. The shoes get their “cough drop” nickname from the translucent red outsole, resembling that of a red cough drop. The shoes are finished with Varsity Red stitching along the tongue, Nike logos, and back heel tabs.

The Nike Air Foamposite One “Cough Drop” is expected to release sometime during the fall season of 2025. They'll come with an expected retail tag of $230, so it may be worth waiting on this release as the previous 2010 version fetches up to $500 on the resale market. We should see a formal drop on Nike SNKRS app as a hard release date should be announced in the very near future.