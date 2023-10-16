Zlatan Ibrahimovic, the iconic Swedish striker, is thrilled to see Lionel Messi gracing the MLS stage at Inter Miami, reported by GOAL. In a recent interview at La Gazzetta della Sport's ‘Festival della Sport', Ibrahimovic expressed his happiness for American soccer fans, remarking, “I'm happy for them. They can watch soccer again. When I left, they started watching baseball.”

Subscribe now to MLS Season Pass and watch every match including the playoffs on Apple TV

Ibrahimovic, who played for the LA Galaxy between 2018 and 2019, left an indelible mark on the league, scoring 53 goals in 58 appearances. He previously asserted his dominance, claiming, “I'm the best ever to play in MLS.” According to him, his time in MLS was a pivotal period in his career, allowing him to come back strong after an injury.

Now, it's Lionel Messi's turn to captivate American soccer enthusiasts. Since his arrival at Inter Miami, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has become an instant sensation, drawing A-list celebrities to watch him play. The excitement surrounding Messi has revitalized MLS audiences, bringing back fans who may have drifted away.

Messi's impact has been significant, leading Inter Miami to a historic victory in the Leagues Cup shortly after his arrival. While Zlatan Ibrahimovic brought immense quality to the LA Galaxy, he didn't clinch a trophy during his tenure. In contrast, Messi's presence at Inter Miami has already yielded success, establishing him as a true MLS icon.

With ticket prices soaring and packed stadiums witnessing Messi's magic, MLS is once again in the spotlight, reminding fans of the beautiful game's allure. As Messi continues to dazzle, American soccer fans are reveling in the opportunity to witness his extraordinary talent, marking a new era of excitement and anticipation in MLS.