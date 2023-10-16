Barcelona‘s captain, Sergi Roberto, could be on the verge of a significant move, with rumors swirling about his potential transition to Major League Soccer (MLS) next season, reported by GOAL. The 32-year-old versatile player, whose long-standing contract with Barcelona concludes in the summer of 2024, might be bidding farewell to his 17-year stint with the Catalan giants. Inter Miami, the MLS club led by former Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi, seems to be a likely destination for Roberto. Joining Messi in the United States could offer Roberto a fresh start and the chance to reunite with familiar faces like Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, both of whom have already made their mark in MLS with Inter Miami.

Roberto's limited playing time under Barcelona's current manager, Xavi, has fueled speculations about his future. He has made just six appearances in various competitions this season, being named in the starting lineup only twice.

One of the key factors favoring Roberto's potential move is his fluency in English, a valuable asset that would facilitate his adaptation to life in the United States. While he remains committed to his duties with Barcelona, Roberto could be eyeing a new challenge on the horizon, one that offers the allure of a vibrant footballing atmosphere in the MLS.

As the La Liga season unfolds, Sergi Roberto's performances with Barcelona will undoubtedly be scrutinized. The upcoming clash against Athletic Club on October 22 could provide a glimpse into his form and readiness. If the move to MLS materializes, it would mark a significant chapter in Roberto's illustrious career, presenting him with the opportunity to make an impact in a new league and further enrich his footballing legacy. Stay tuned for updates as the transfer window approaches, shaping the future for this seasoned football professional.