In a dazzling display of skill and precision, Lionel Messi propelled Inter Miami to a resounding 3-1 victory over Nashville in the CONCACAF Champions Cup round-of-16 clash. The Argentine maestro orchestrated the win with a goal and an assist, linking up brilliantly with former Barcelona teammate Luis Suarez before succumbing to a leg injury that forced him off the field early in the second half.
“His influence on the game was immense,” remarked Nashville coach Gary Smith after the match. “Lionel Messi himself was very, very sharp in the first 15 minutes.”
Messi's impact was evident from the outset, earning a free kick and setting up Suarez for the opening goal within minutes of kick-off. The 36-year-old then showcased his goal-scoring prowess, receiving a pinpoint pass from Diego Gomez to double Inter Miami's lead with a clinical finish from inside the penalty area.
However, Messi's joy was short-lived as he was substituted in the 50th minute due to a nagging leg injury. Inter Miami coach Gerardo “Tata” Martino later disclosed, “He is overloaded in the right posterior. We tried to see if he could go further along [in the game], but it was bothering him so we preferred to have him get out of the game.”
Despite Messi's absence, Inter Miami continued to press forward, with Robert Taylor extending their lead with a well-taken goal in the 63rd minute.
“Delighted to see him go off,” joked Smith. “He’s such a huge influence on the rest of the group. Yes, they have other very good players, but there is no one that can do what he can do.”
The victory secured Inter Miami's progression to the CONCACAF Champions Cup quarterfinals with a 5-3 aggregate score. However, Messi's availability for their upcoming Major League Soccer (MLS) match against DC United remains uncertain.
Inter Miami's hectic schedule, featuring seven matches this month, including four in 10 days, poses a significant challenge for Martino's side. Nonetheless, with Messi expected to join the Argentine national team for Copa America warm-up matches later in March, Inter Miami will look to maintain their momentum and continue their pursuit of silverware on domestic and continental fronts.
