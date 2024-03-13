Inter Miami and their star players, Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, have undoubtedly brought a sense of excitement and anticipation to the MLS. However, despite their offensive skills, the team faces a significant challenge in their defense to achieve success in the league, reported by GOAL.
The defensive vulnerabilities of Inter Miami have been evident, raising questions about their ability to compete against strong opponents. As the team strives for their first trophy of the season, the focus has shifted towards addressing their defensive shortcomings.
Former MLS star Taylor Twellman highlighted the importance of solid set-piece defending, emphasizing that conceding goals from such situations is unacceptable for any competitive team. Inter Miami's struggles in this area have been particularly concerning, especially considering the basic nature of defending set-pieces.
The team has experimented with different formations, including the traditional 4-3-3 and the 5-3-2, as coach Gerardo ‘Tata' Martino seeks to find the most effective setup. While each formation has its strengths, the overarching concern remains the team's ability to defend effectively, regardless of tactical adjustments.
The recent 2-2 draw in the CONCACAF Champions Cup clash with Nashville SC provided a glimpse of the team's potential, but also underscored the ongoing defensive challenges. With the return of Lionel Messi to the lineup, Inter Miami aims to capitalize on their away goals advantage and advance in the competition.
Looking ahead, Inter Miami faces a series of crucial fixtures that will test their defensive resolve and overall capabilities. The club's success in competitions like the Club World Cup hinges on their ability to address defensive vulnerabilities and compete at a high level.
As the season progresses, all eyes will be on Inter Miami's defensive performance, with fans eagerly awaiting improvements that could solidify the team's position as contenders for major honors in the MLS.
