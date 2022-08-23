Lions: 2 backups who can steal a first-string job ahead of 2022 NFL season

The 2021 season started a new era for the Detroit Lions. The team traded away longtime starting quarterback Matthew Stafford and immediately saw him win a Super Bowl ring with the Los Angeles Rams.

Now, with Jared Goff under center, the Lions will try to break the streak of not winning a playoff game since 1991. Or at the very least, make the postseason for the first time since 2016. For that to happen, head coach Dan Campbell might have to make some changes in the starting lineup.

Some first-stringers have their jobs secured, while others will continue fighting for starting spots leading up to the September 11th regular season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles

Here are two Lions backups who can steal a first-string job ahead of 2022 NFL season.

Detroit Lions backups who can steal a first-string job in 2022

2. K Riley Patterson

One of Detroit’s biggest competitions so far comes on special teams. The Lions have struggled when it comes to kickers in recent years, but for 2022, it seems they have two solid players battling for the job. Both Austin Seibert and Riley Patterson spent time with Detroit last year.

A PFWA All-Rookie Team member in 2019, Seibert has yet to achieve that level of success again. After playing in 16 games as a rookie, he has only appeared in 11 total games since. In six games with the Lions last year, Seibert went 10-of-12 on field goals and made all five of his PATs. However, in kickoffs, he only had five touchbacks in 26 attempts.

As for Patterson, he appeared in seven games as a rookie. He made 13 out of his 14 field goal attempts and also hit all of his 16 extra point attempts. Regarding kickoffs, Patterson was limited to two onside kick attempts.

As of now, Campbell lists veteran Seibert as the team’s No. 1 kicker. Do not be surprised if that changes given Patterson’s solid rookie year and Seibert’s relative inconsistency. Since one kick can change everything, fans must keep an eye on the preseason finale to see who comes out with the job.

1. CB Jeff Okudah

If there is one player on the Lions’ roster that still needs to show his value, that player is Jeff Okudah. However, it is not necessarily his fault. Okudah has struggled with injuries over his first years in the league, including a ruptured Achilles tendon that limited him to one game in 2021.

As a result, the No. 3 overall pick in 2020 is still battling for a starting job in his third year in the league. When healthy, Okudah produced 51 tackles, three pass deflections and one interception.

His main competition is Will Harris. The incumbent cornerback started all 17 games last season. He registered 93 total tackles, half a sack and four pass deflections. He also forced a fumble, the first of his career.

Most recently in the preseason, both players saw meaningful action against the Indianapolis Colts. Okudah, though, might have gotten a leg up on Harris. His highlight came when he tackled Dezmon Patmon near the line of scrimmage on a third-and-10 play. The former first-round pick saw just one pass head his way through two quarters, too.

On the other hand, Harris allowed Patmon to get 20 yards on another play. The Colts went on to hit a game-tying field goal.

Based on how preseason is going, Okudah has a real shot at becoming a first-stringer. With the final preseason game ahead, both cornerbacks will have one last chance to show Campbell they can start.