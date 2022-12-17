By Reese Nasser · 4 min read

Heading into Week 15, Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions will be taking on Zach Wilson and the New York Jets. This game will provide a matchup of two teams that currently find themselves in playoff contention. Ahead of this Lions-Jets matchup, we will be giving our Lions Week 15 predictions.

Following a slow start to the season, the Lions found themselves at 1-6 heading into Week 8. Since then, they have looked like a different team. Over their last six games, they have posted a 5-1 record, bringing them to 6-7 on the season. With this, they are currently second in the NFC North and are potentially in reach of a Wild Card spot in the playoffs.

The Lions have found success by having one of the most explosive offenses in the NFL. Led by Jared Goff, they have put up big numbers over the past month and a half. Over their past five games, they have scored a total of 161 points, leading to an average of 32.2 points per game.

Heading into Week 15, this Lions offense shows no signs of slowing down. This could lead to yet another massive showing on offense.

Here are 3 bold predictions for the Lions in Week 15

Goff throws for 300-plus passing yards

Heading into the 2022 season, people around the NFL questioned what the Lions would get out of Jared Goff. Following a slow start, many thought that this team would be set on drafting a quarterback in the 2023 NFL draft. But with how Goff has performed in recent weeks, he may have solidified himself as the starter for the future.

Goff, the first overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft, has put on arguably the best showing of his NFL career this season. Through 13 games, he has thrown for 3,352 passing yards, 22 touchdowns, and just seven interceptions.

Over the past two games of the Lions season, Goff has put on near-perfect performances. He has totaled 670 yards, five games, and zero interceptions through both of these games. This included him throwing for at least 330 yards in both games.

It will take a strong outing from Goff and the rest of the Lions pass catchers for him to throw for 300 yards against a strong Jets secondary. But based on how this unit has performed this season, it is very possible. Goff could be on course for three straight games of 300-plus passing yards.

Aidan Hutchinson records 2+ sacks

When the Lions drafted Michigan edge rusher, Aidan Hutchinson, with the second overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft, they were hoping for a star on the defensive side of the ball. Luckily for this team, he has been just that.

Hutchinson has quickly made his presence felt along this Lions defensive front. Through the first 11 games of his career, he has racked up 35 total tackles and seven sacks. Now, as he lines up across from Zach Wilson and a struggling Jets offensive line, he could be on course to add more.

In Week 2 of the NFL season, Hutchinson proved just how good he was at getting after the quarterback. He recorded three total sacks against the Washington Commanders.

Since that game, Hutchison has recorded four sacks on the season. This includes 2.5 over the past four games.

So far this season, the Jets offensive line has allowed a total of 31 sacks. With how this Lions pass rush has looked in recent weeks, Hutchinson could regularly find himself in the backfield. Adding two or more sacks to his season total could be a legitimate possibility for the rookie edge rusher.

Amon-Ra St. Brown scores a TD

Now in his second season in the NFL, Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown has looked to be a legitimate star.

During his rookie campaign, St. Brown looked to be a solid option through the air. He finished the year grabbing 90 receptions for 912 receiving yards and five touchdowns. On the ground, he added 61 rushing yards and one touchdown on seven carries.

Through the 12 games that he has played in this season, St. Brown has managed to look better in nearly every way. He has already brought in 82 receptions for 898 receiving yards and six touchdowns on the year.

In recent weeks, he has been the driving force of the Lions offense. Over the last three games, he has recorded 26 receptions for 304 receiving yards and three touchdowns. With no signs of his strong play slowing down, he could be set to put up a strong showing once again against the Jets.

St. Brown and this Lions offense will be met with a challenge as they line up across from Sauce Gardner and the Jets secondary. But St. Brown has shown how explosive he can be. Ultimately, his reaching the end zone may just be the start of a huge stat line.