Lions land former Buckeyes star and national champion QB ahead of training camp

The Detroit Lions have some big dreams for the 2022 NFL season, as there is no way but up for the franchise following a disappointing 2021 campaign in which they won just a grand total of three games. And to help them hit their goals this year, the Lions decided to bring in former Ohio State Buckeyes star quarterback J.T. Barrett as an offensive assistant.

Via the Lions’ official Twitter account:

#Lions announced today that J.T. Barrett has joined the coaching staff as an Offensive Assistant. pic.twitter.com/0vUV6VekJe — Detroit Lions (@Lions) July 23, 2022

Barrett is expected to work mostly with Lions quarterbacks, currently headed by Jared Goff. An interesting side note here is that Goff and Garrett are nearly the same age; Goff is just a few months older than Barrett, with both being just 27. In any case, Barrett brings a fresh presence on the sidelines for the Lions, who are looking to make drastic improvements on offense after ranking just 25th in the 2021 NFL season with just 19.1 points per game and 22nd with only 322.6 total yards per contest.

After playing for four years for the Ohio State Buckeyes football team, Barrett decided to turn pro, but did not hear his name called in the 208 NFL Draft. However, he got to offered by both the Indianapolis Colts and the New Orleans Saints to join their respective training camps. After signing with the Saints in 2018 and then getting released by the team a year later, Barrett hooked up with the Seattle Seahawks before reuniting with the Saints in 2019. His last stop as a player in the NFL was with the Pittsburgh Steelers.