Lions superfan, Eminem, goes viral giving 49ers fans the double bird.

The Detroit Lions are playing their hearts out against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Conference Championship Game. However, Eminem is stealing the show on social media after going viral for flipping off San Francisco fans in the stands.

It's a classic move from Eminem. I mean is it really an Eminem picture if he's not flipping somebody off? On top of that, this is nothing new to see from football fans in general. People around the league refuse to back down when they're the away team.

Eminem is out in San Francisco in full force 🤣 📸: @KennyKing_Jr pic.twitter.com/ClQYZWmWuB — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) January 29, 2024

The entire city of Detroit might be doing the same thing as Eminem. Especially now as the Lions are leading the 49ers 24-7. They look like true Super Bowl contenders too, which is just great for this city in general. If they defeat San Francisco, the franchise would make its first Super Bowl appearance ever. So it makes sense why Eminem is feeling some sort of way in Sunday's contest.

It'll be interesting to see how the second half goes. You can never rule out the 49ers with the roster they have. Additionally, Kyle Shanahan is a great coach that's been here before. As for the Lions, they need to maintain this lead and run the clock out. Hopefully, they don't change too much of their game plan as everything is looking up for Detroit.

Keep an eye on this game as it continues. Eminem is certainly on cloud nine right now along with the rest of the fanbase. This is turning into a great game for this franchise but there's still plenty of time remaining on the clock.