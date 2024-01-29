Marvin Harrison Jr shouted out Jameson Williams after he put the Detroit Lions up 7-0 with an early touchdown.

On Sunday afternoon, Jameson Williams and the upstart Detroit Lions hit the road to take on the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship, with the winner earning the right to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl on February 11 in Las Vegas. Williams has been a huge part of the Lions' revamped offense ever since he rejoined the team in Week 5 of the campaign following a suspension for gambling to open up the year, and the former Alabama Crimson Tide star wasted no time making his impact felt in the Bay Area.

Less than two minutes into the game, the Lions were already driving, and quarterback Jared Goff handed the ball off to Williams on what was a bit of a trick play designed to misdirect the San Francisco defense. Williams then took the ball and used his otherwordly speed to cruise past several 49ers defenders and ultimately stumble all the way into the end zone to give the Lions an early 7-0 lead in a game few if any pundits have expected them to win.

In fact, so electric was the play that Ohio State football wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., who is projected to be a top draft pick later this spring, took to X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, to express his excitement.

“SLIDE JAMOOOOO,” wrote Harrison.

Of course, Williams was also a member of the Ohio State football program before he ultimately transferred to Alabama to finish his college career.