Derrick Barnes goes down.

Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions are going to need all the firepower they have against the San Francisco 49ers. Brock Purdy is going to have his weapons in Christian McCaffrey, and George Kittle among others. This means that they need to have all their defenders that have gotten them this far. However, minutes into the NFC Championship game bad news struck Derrick Barnes.

The Lions have now listed Derrick Barnes as questionable after the first few snaps of the NFC Championship game. He went down trying to prevent Brock Purdy's 49ers from getting a completion which may have cost Dan Campbell's defense a lot. His knee will still be evaluated, per Lions PR. But, this means that the defense will have to find new players to step up.

He was a key contributor en route to this NFC Championship game. Notably, Barnes was the one who closed the door against any possible comeback against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. His only interception sent Baker Mayfield's squad packing and got the Lions closer to their first Super Bowl berth in franchise history. Barnes also notched four tackles in that game.

With his absence, other Lions defenders are stepping up to contain Purdy and the 49ers offense. Alex Anzalone has four solo tackles while Malcolm Rodriguez has four as well with one of them being assisted. A lot of time is still left on the clock and the Lions defense is still doing pretty well. Hopefully, they can get away with a win for everyone in Michigan.