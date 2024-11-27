The Detroit Lions will be taking on the Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving Day, and they have a few players who are questionable heading into the game. Amon-Ra St. Brown and David Montgomery were listed on the injury report ahead of the game, and it will be interesting to see if they suit up.

St. Brown is dealing with a knee injury, and Montgomery is dealing with a shoulder injury, but they both should be available as they try and continue their hot streak.

The Lions have been blowing out their opponents, and their offense might be the best in the league. They're able to do multiple things, such as pass and run the ball, and at any time, they can go off in any of those areas. If the Lions are able to get St. Brown and Montgomery for the Bears game, there's a chance it could be another high-scoring game for them.

Lions continue to roll as league's highest-powered offense

The Lions can't be stopped on offense, and one of the things that they're doing really well is running the ball. David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs have been the best one-two punch in the league, and they have big goals they're trying to accomplish with what they're doing.

“It's super dope to know that me and him are doing something real special and we just want to keep going and see where it ends up,” Montgomery said, according to Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com. “We're trying to be in the history books and I'm saying in the Super Bowl … we're trying to be in the history books, too, for what me and him can do together, so it's special.”

Both running backs are technically the RB1 for the Lions, and they have the stats to prove it. If the Lions are to make it to the Super Bowl, their running game will be the reason.