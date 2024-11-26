Prepare the turduckens; it's Thanksgiving week for the Detroit Lions. Head coach Dan Campbell expressed optimism that David Montgomery and Amon-Ra St. Brown would be able to play in Week 13, per Lions reporter Tim Twentyman.

St. Brown did not participate in practice on Monday because of a knee injury and was a late addition to the injury report. Montgomery also did not practice Monday due to a shoulder injury.

The 10-1 Lions have won nine straight games. Detroit has only given up 12 points in their last two games.

Lions rolling on both sides of the ball

In Mike Johrendt's latest NFL Power Rankings on ClutchPoints, he kept the Lions at the No. 1 spot.

“It was yet another no-sweat win for the Detroit Lions, who continue holding the top spot in our Week 13 NFL Power Rankings. A 24-6 win over the Indianapolis Colts was led by their rushing attack again, as Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery accounted for three touchdowns in the win.

“Montgomery left Detroit’s Week 12 contest early with a shoulder injury, but his status for their Thanksgiving Day game against the Chicago Bears should give Lions fans some relief looking ahead.”

The Lions are sixth in passing yards per game (243.5) and fourth in rushing yards per game (150.8). Perhaps more impressively, Detroit is first in points scored per game (32.7) and points allowed per game (16.6).

That means they are +177 in point differential. At this pace (+16.1 per game), they could challenge the record set by the 2007 New England Patriots at +315, or about +19.7 points per game. And yes, that was the Pats team that went undefeated in the regular season.

By winning 10 games this year, the Lions also entered uncharted territory. This is the first time Detroit has won 10 or more games in consecutive seasons in franchise history. Mind you, the Lions are one of the oldest teams in the NFL, dating back to 1930.

Campbell couldn't be prouder of his team. After stringing together six straight road wins this season, the kneecap-biting head coach discussed his team's new road warrior status.

“I read something this morning, and it was talking about being on the road,” Campbell said. “It brought me back to we were 2-6 in 2022. We had not won a road game in two years. We were 0-11-1 on the road in '21 and half of '22, and then we went to Chicago and got it. We got our first dub, and since then, we're 16-5 on the road, men. And every one of you are a part of that. Every one of you are a part of that. That's big, man. 16-5 on the road, alright? So, we're road warriors.”

The Lions host the Chicago Bears on Thursday, November 28 at 12:30 p.m. EST.