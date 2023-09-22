The Detroit Lions got some good news Friday that wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is set to play versus the Atlanta Falcons this weekend. Brown was pulled out of the Lions game versus the Seahawks a couple of times last Sunday. Following the game, Brown was listed as having a toe injury and missed practice Wednesday.

However, Brown returned to practice Thursday and Friday. He also spoke with the media and clarified the status of his injury and that he's ready to go Sunday and will wear a plate in his shoe to help his toe injury.

“I hate missing games. I’ve got to be there for my guys. I want to play every week. That's my goal,” Amon-Ra St. Brown said, “It was sore after the game, really sore, but it's been getting better everyday. I'm excited, I'm happy, it's nothing too serious. I'm going to play with that [a plate in his shoe], I had one in high school I used to play with all the time,” via ESPN's Eric Woodyard.

Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown (toe) is good to go this week vs. Atlanta. “I hate missing games. I’ve got to be there for my guys. I want to play every week,” he said. “That’s my goal.” — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) September 22, 2023

The Lions are glad to have Brown available for their matchup versus the 2-0 Falcons. Brown has established himself as the top Lions receiver, especially with second-year WR Jameson Williams still on a six-game suspension. Through two games, Brown has 12 receptions for 173 yards and one touchdown. He also led the Lions in receiving yards in 2022, when he put up 106 receptions for 1,161 yards and six touchdowns.

Together with Josh Reynolds and Kalif Raymond, the Lions have a strong receiving trio to fall back on. Of course, if Brown was unavailable for Sunday's game, the Lions would have a much tougher route to beating Atlanta.