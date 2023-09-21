The Detroit Lions have some key injuries to keep up with ahead of their Week 3 clash with the Atlanta Falcons. Lead wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and running back David Montgomery are among the several players on the injury report.

St. Brown is dealing with a toe injury that held him out of practice early in the week. Montgomery suffered a hamstring injury in the Lions' Week 2 loss to the Seattle Seahawks and had to be carted away.

The latest updates on two of the Lions' key skill-position players feature some good and some bad. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, St. Brown returned to practice on Thursday but Montgomery did not. There's still time ahead of Sunday afternoon's kick-off but Detroit has to be ready in case they can’t go.

The Lions added Zonovan Knight to their roster, which gives the impression that Montgomery is probably not going to be ready for Week 3. Jahmyr Gibbs should see a huge uptick in touches with the veteran sidelined.

Replacing St. Brown in the passing game will be very tough for the Lions, as the Pro Bowler leads the team in targets, catches, and receiving yards. Gibbs should be able to help here, too, along with Josh Reynolds and rookie tight end Sam LaPorta.

As the Lions potentially face old pal Jeff Okudah, who himself is dealing with a foot issue, they will hope that St. Brown will be there for him to cover. Detroit is 1-1 on the year and would like to pick up its first home win of 2023.