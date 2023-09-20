Amon-Ra St. Brown's health is a concern for the Detroit Lions ahead of their Week 3 matchup with the Atlanta Falcons. Amon-Ra St. Brown has a toe injury that will prevent him from practicing Wednesday, Lions head coach Dan Campbell told reporters. St. Brown is considered day-to-day with four days left until the Lions-Falcons game.

St. Brown was banged up in the Lions' loss against the Seattle Seahawks. The wide receiver prematurely left the Week 2 contest with what Detroit called “cramping.” Trainers worked with St. Brown and he eventually made his way back into the game.

St. Brown led Detroit with six receptions for 102 yards against the Seahawks. It wasn't enough for the Lions to avoid an upset. Seattle beat Detroit 37-31 in overtime. He had six catches for 71 yards and a touchdown in Detroit's Week 1 upset victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.

St. Brown missed one game last year. Jared Goff's favorite target had 106 catches for 1,161 yards in his second NFL season.

The Lions are favored over the Falcons, though losing St. Brown for the game could have a major impact. The Falcons have started the season with a 2-0 record. Only the Dallas Cowboys have given up fewer passing yards than the Falcons to start the 2023 season.

Detroit is tied atop the NFC North with the Green Bay Packers. The Falcons had a comeback win over the Packers in Week 2, preventing Green Bay from taking sole possession of first place in the division.

If St. Brown misses Week 3, it doesn't bode well for his chances of playing in Week 4. The Lions have a quick turnaround after hosing the Falcons and are set to visit Green Bay on Thursday Night Football.