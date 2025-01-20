The Detroit Lions had one of their best seasons in franchise history in 2024. That may sound odd after Detroit got crushed by Washington on Saturday and was eliminated from the playoffs, but it's true. Detroit finished the regular season 15-2 and secured the No. 1 seed in the NFC, both of which are franchise firsts. Now they are bracing for the possibility of losing coordinators like Ben Johnson to head coaching roles with other teams.

Bill Simmons made a bold statement about Lions OC Ben Johnson and his playcalling choices during a recent podcast episode.

“The Jameson Williams, that option pass with the receiver, it’s 38 – 28,” Simmons said. “You have to score, you still have the whole 4th quarter basically. You have to get three or seven and they put the entire game in the hands of a receiver who never throws and of course makes a dumb decision.”

Simmons is referring to a trick play from the fourth quarter. During the play, the Lions run what looks like a reverse to WR Jameson Williams. However, he ends up throwing a pass intended for Jahmyr Gibbs. That pass was intercepted with 12:05 left in the game and Detroit down by 10 points.

Simmons accused Johnson of trying to get too cute and getting attention for his playcalling instead of doing what's right for the team.

“It’s not that he shouldn’t have thrown it, you shouldn’t put him in the position to throw it. That was a classic Ben Johnson, like look at me, hey, look at me, watch these cool plays. You know what works? F—ing Jahmyr Gibbs, just give him the ball.”

This feels like an unfair critique of Johnson. He did not need to call another trick play to get attention as a head coaching candidate. Johnson has been the most coveted coordinator in the league for years.

Johnson also has a rich history of calling trick plays, including earlier in the same game. Simmons likely won't complain about Williams scoring on a 61-yard trick play that resulted in a touchdown.

It will be interesting to see if Johnson continues to call as many trick plays if he leaves Detroit this offseason.

Ben Johnson a top head coaching candidate for multiple teams after Lions loss

Ben Johnson has been the most coveted head coaching candidate in the NFL for three years in a row. This time, it feels like he may finally leave the Lions for a head coaching job.

Johnson took four head coaching interviews during Detroit's bye week before the Divisional Round. He spoke with the Raiders, Patriots, Bears, and Jaguars. The Patriots have already hired Mike Vrabel, which brings the list down to three teams.

If you ask the betting markets, Johnson will end up in Chicago. Johnson remains the betting favorite to land the Bears job.

However, there has been significant buzz around the Raiders job being connected to Johnson. Las Vegas interviewed Lance Newmark for the team's general manager position on Sunday, which is important because he has a long history with the Lions. Johnson is more likely to join Las Vegas if he has a GM who he is familiar with, like Newmark.

Johnson is expected to make a decision on his future as early as this week.