A day after reports came out that Mike Vrabel and the New England Patriots were nearing a deal, it is now official that he will be their next head coach, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“Homecoming: Mike Vrabel and the Patriots reached a multi-year agreement to make him New England’s next head coach, per sources,” Schefter wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

“Vrabel now is the seventh individual to become the head coach for a franchise he once helped win a Super Bowl as a player, joining Jerod Mayo, Bart Starr, Forrest Gregg, Art Shell, Jeff Saturday and Jason Garrett,” Schefter continued.

It seemed as if Vrabel was the top choice from the beginning, and now he'll have a chance to coach the team he used to play for.

Patriots have their new head coach

Not only do the Patriots have a new head coach, but it's someone who already has a lot of history with the team. Mike Vrabel played linebacker for the team for eight seasons, from 2001 to 2008. During his time, Vrabel earned a Pro Bowl invite and an All-Pro nod, while also helping the Patriots win three Super Bowls.

There's no question that the Patriots like hiring their former players, as Jerod Mayo used to play for the team as well. After Bill Belichick and the Patriots parted ways, Mayo was chosen to lead the team, but after just one season, he was fired.

Vrabel will now have the chance to come in and transform the team, and with a coach with a lot of experience, it shouldn't be that hard for him. Vrabel found a lot of success when he was the head coach for the Tennessee Titans, and hopefully, he can take the philosophy that he had from there and bring it to his former team.