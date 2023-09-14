The Motown hype in 2023 is real! The Detroit Lions delivered on their hype after winning a close game against the defending champions Kansas City Chiefs. Thanks to a solid effort on defense and their offense going blow-for-blow with Patrick Mahomes, Detroit earned their first win. Now, the energy around the city is high coming into their home opener against the Seattle Seahawks.

Before their home opener, Lions safety CJ Gardner-Johnson had a peculiar and hilarious request to the fans. After donning a blue ski mask during their warmups in Week 1, Gardner-Johnson is urging the Lions fanbase to wear the same masks in Week 2. The push has caused blue ski masks to be sold out in Amazon. As for CJGJ, the safety is confident that the Lions fanbase will show up in blue, per the Detroit News.

“You’re gonna see on Sunday,” Gardner-Johnson said, via the Detroit News. “Blue ski masks everywhere.”

The Lions earned a lot of fans on Thursday night after knocking down the Chiefs in the season opener. Detroit’s ballsy playcalling and a solid defensive effort (paired with some luck) paved the way for a Week 1 win. It’s a great start for a season where the team is primed to take over the NFC North.

The Lions will now take on a Seahawks squad that got shellacked by the Los Angeles Rams in their opener. Can Gardner-Johnson and the Detroit defense keep Seattle from breaking into the win column? Aided by the support of their passionate fanbase, it feels like nothing is impossible for this team.