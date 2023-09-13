The Detroit Lions are riding high after a road win over the defending Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs this past Thursday. The Lions are scheduled to take on one of last season's tormentors, the Seattle Seahawks, at Ford Field on Sunday in a game that could set the tone for the remainder of their season.

Head Coach Dan Campbell revealed his high hopes for the home opener recently. The latest predictions have the Lions pegged as the surprising NFC North favorites heading into the meat of the NFL schedule.

Tickets are hard to come by if not borderline impossible to find for Sunday's game, which will find the Lions attempting to exact revenge on Pete Carroll, Geno Smith, Kenneth Walker III and the Seahawks.

On Tuesday, Lions free agent addition and star safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson went viral for his take on the Lions' fans. According to Gardner-Johnson, Detroit's culture is changing, and he wants to see a surprising change to the crowd's attire on Sunday.

“You gonna see on Sunday, blue ski masks everywhere,” Gardner-Johnson said.

“Part of us, it's the culture. I'm changing it,” he added when asked why fans should wear the masks on Sunday.

Gardner-Johnson arrived from Philadelphia, where Eagles fans have long been considered to be the most “savage” and intense in the National Football League.

According to Gardner-Johnson, the Lions and their fans take the cake in that department. Arrowhead Stadium was packed with a large ring of blue jerseys and shirts this past Thursday denoting a large contingent of Detroit fans who made their way to Kansas City for the road opener.

“From what I've seen, the crowd, we've probably got the most ruthless fans in the game,” Gardner-Johnson said. “So, I think, from talking crap, they feed off of us, they yell the loudest and that was a home game for K.C. They just love their Lions team, so the more we win, the more we'll see true Lions fans.”