Dan Campbell had high praise for Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson amid the latter's head coaching quest.

The Detroit Lions are back in a painfully familiar scenario. No, we're not talking about the playoffs: this is the first time in over 30 years that this team has won a postseason game. We're talking about Detroit's offensive coordinator Ben Johnson once again being lured by opposing teams in the offseason.

Ben Johnson was one of the most popular head coach candidates during the last offseason, much to the chagrin of Lions fans. Fans were relieved when Johnson decided to forego his opportunities, returning as Detroit's offensive coordinator. Now, though, things may have changed. Lions head coach Dan Campbell talked about Johnson's growth as a coach and how him turning down jobs last season made him better. (per Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post).

“I think it’s made him a better coach… You learn things as you would being in that position, yeah. There’s that, but I think it’s made him a more well-rounded coach. I just think everything has grown. I think he’s got a very good grasp of what we (Lions) do [with] roster management. I think when you do that, and you get in that, and it’s like, ‘OK, there could be a next step. I’m not ready for that. In my head, I don’t want to do that yet. Yes, I’m a better coordinator,’ but it’s also……he’s starting to look for and ask these questions about roster, game-day, building a team, what you’re looking for, front of the room. And I think it served him well.”

Johnson has already been through plenty of interviews during this period. With many lucrative coaching jobs available, the sky's the limit for Johnson. If he does leave, it will be a tough blow to the Lions. Detroit's resurgence over the last three years or so is thanks in large part to Johnson's offense taking the league by storm. That's also the reason why he's such a sought-after name in the market right now.

Johnson and Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn will have to put these interviews on the back of their minds, though. Detroit will be facing a feisty opponent in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional Round. While Detroit is favored in this matchup, you can't look past a team like Tampa Bay. We'll see if the head coaching interviews have affected the Lions' game.