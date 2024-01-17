The Seattle Seahawks have requested an interview with Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson for their head coaching vacancy.

Recently, the Seattle Seahawks shocked the football world when they announced that they would be parting ways with long time head coach Pete Carroll. Carroll had been patrolling the sidelines in Seattle dating all the way back to 2010 and had found immense success with the franchise, guiding the Seahawks on multiple deep playoff runs, including a Super Bowl Championship back in 2013.

Now, the search begins for the next head man in Seattle for general manager John Schneider and the rest of the front office. It seems that the team is pulling out all the stops to fill the vacancy quickly, as it was recently reported that the Seahawks have requested to interview Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson for the position, per Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

In a vacuum, it's easy to see why not just the Seahawks, but the entire NFL would be interested in Ben Johnson's services. Johnson led what was a high-flying Lions offense, centered around the revitalized Jared Goff, to the NFL playoffs this year. In fact, Detroit recently won its first playoff game in over three decades by knocking off the Los Angeles Rams in what was a thrilling contest in front of the Lions faithful.

While Johnson is sure to stay with his team for the duration of their playoff run, however long that may be, it makes sense that he'd also be opening doors for his future prospects, including potentially taking interviews with teams like the Seahawks who are searching for their next coach.